Kids react to Disney's first 'Little Mermaid' trailer with Halle Bailey as Ariel

ATLANTA — Editors note: The video above is from when Halle Bailey was picked for the role

Disney surprised the world with a sneak peek look at their live-action reboot of "The Little Mermaid," featuring artist and actor Halle Bailey as Ariel. From that, reactions poured in of young black children excited to see themselves represented in fantasy.

The short trailer runs only a minute long and features a full glimpse of a transformed Bailey singing "Part of Your World." A thread by Twitter user @normanination4 collected several of the videos originally posted to TikTok of children's reactions to the trailer.

The movie is expected to hit theaters in May of 2023.