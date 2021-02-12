Christmas Spirit Foundation donates more than 900 trees to Fort Hood families during Trees for Troops event

CSF donated more than 900 trees to Fort Hood soldiers during their Thursday morning event.

FORT HOOD, Texas — It was a morning filled with Christmas cheer, as music filled the Hood Stadium Friday during the Christmas Spirit Foundation's (CSF) Tree for Troops event.

CSF donated more than 900 trees to Fort Hood soldiers and families this year. The trees were provided first-come-first-serve, according to the organization.

Monty Campbell is a sports specialist with the Fort Hood Directorate. Campbell says the event is one way to honor the men and women who serve and protect.

"This is the least we can do for our Soldiers who protect us every day, giving them something back to help them celebrate the Christmas season," he said.

Trees for Troops has delivered more than 225,000 live Christmas trees to servicemen and women throughout the world, according to CSF. All the trees are grown on tree farms and donated by more than 800 different tree farmers.

#TreesforTroops

If you attended the event and took home a tree or donated one, the foundation says you can leave a special message via social media thanks to their FedEx Tag-a-Tree campaign.

CSF says people using social media platforms can use the hashtag #TreesforTroops to send a message to the troops receiving a tree, adding a personal touch to each delivery.