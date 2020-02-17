LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla — Dark blue turrets and a lot more gold.
Disney Parks Blog reports the Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort is about to undergo an eye-popping renovation.
Cinderella first met her fairy godmother in 1950. Now, 70 years later, her castle is set to glitter above the happiest place on Earth with a flair more fitting for one of Disney’s most beloved princesses.
“You may notice this exciting work taking place as these stunning enhancements begin in the coming weeks, continuing through summer,” the blog post reads.
According to Disney, “Mickey’s Friendship Fair” and the “Happily Ever After” fireworks show won’t be affected.
Here’s what the castle looks like now – and what it’s expected to become by the summer:
RELATED: Walt Disney World raises annual pass prices again
RELATED: Super Nintendo World is officially coming to Universal Orlando's new theme park
