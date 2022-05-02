Events, flights postponed in the City of Killeen due to freezing weather conditions

Unexpected weather conditions have forced events to be postponed or moved online as the city prepare for another round of severe winter weather.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen have postponed certain events to a later date or moved them online due to freezing weather conditions. The following events have been changed:

Motown Downtown - Rescheduled for March 5

This Jazz event has been postponed from Feb. 26 to Saturday, March 5. The event will still include tunes of Motown’s biggest hits, from The Temptations, Michael Jackson and Marvin Gaye, to Diana Ross and Smokey Robinson.

New Time: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will also be entertainment from local bands. For more information on the event visit here.

Community Planning Meeting - Rescheduled via Zoom

Killeen's community planning meeting is still scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 24 but will be a virtual-only event via this Zoom link.

New Time: 4 p.m.

The link, passcode and ID are on the city’s website and social media channels.

The Community Development Advisory Committee is hosting the meeting to gain public input on the Fiscal Year 2023 Annual Action Plan. The meeting will also go over community needs and disbursement of federal U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funds, according to the city.

Flights

Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (GRK)

All flights are canceled for Feb. 23, due to weather out of Dallas.

Information on flight changes are on the city’s website here.

Flying American Airlines?

All information regarding flying with American Airlines and travel updates can be found on the American Airlines website here.