Copperas Cove gears up for 2023 Halloween House Decorating Contest

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The countdown to Halloween has officially begun in Copperas Cove, and residents are getting ready to showcase their spookiest and most creative decorations for the 2023 Halloween House Decorating Contest, presented by Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful.

Eligible entries for the contest include residential displays within the city limits of Copperas Cove that are tastefully decorated in the spirit of Halloween. Whether it's eerie ghosts, grinning pumpkins, or creepy cobwebs, participants are encouraged to let their imagination run wild while keeping the Halloween theme in mind.

From Oct. 1st until Oct. 19th, KCCB is accepting nominations through an online submission process. To enter the contest, Copperas Cove residents can access the submission form by following this link. Additionally, a QR code on the contest flyer offers a quick and easy way to provide all the required information.

To make their entry complete, participants are asked to submit one daytime photo, one evening photo, and a 15-second video showcasing their Halloween display.

Once the submission period concludes, it's time for the community to get involved. Online voting will be open from Oct. 20th through Oct. 24th. This year, the contest features three exciting categories to cater to all Halloween enthusiasts:

The three categories for this year include, Boo-tiful (Family Friendly), Scariest, and People’s Choice Award. The top three winners in both the Boo-tiful (Family Friendly) and Scariest categories will receive a certificate of recognition, a yard sign, and recognition through local media and social media channels.

For the People's Choice Award, it is for the residential display that receives the most online votes.