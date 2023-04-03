Chick-fil-A reverses decision to remove menu item

After receiving customer feedback, Chick-fil-A said it has decided to keep the side salad as a menu item at participating locations.

ATLANTA — Customers spoke up and Chick-fil-A listened. Based on feedback, the restaurant chain has decided to reverse course on dropping the side salad as a menu item.

“At Chick-fil-A, our guests are at the forefront of every decision we make whether testing new culinary creations or rethinking our menu offerings,” the company said in a release.

In early March, Chick-fil-A decided to remove the side salad from their menus in an effort to refresh their offerings. However, after customers spoke out, they decided to keep serving it at participating restaurants.

“We are thrilled that customers can continue enjoying this menu item,” the company said.

In the same announcement, Chick-fil-A said they are bringing back Watermelon Mint Sunjoy after a six-year hiatus. Customers will be able to get the watermelon and mint flavors in Watermelon Mint Lemonade, Watermelon Mint Sunjoy, Frosted Watermelon Mint Lemonade and Watermelon Mint Iced Tea at participating restaurants.