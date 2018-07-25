HOUSTON – Customers caught at least one Jack in the Box employee charging gratuity at the food chain’s drive-thru in Third Ward.

Four customers discovered tips in excess of 100 percent on their bills. A spokesman for Jack in the Box called it a mistake. However, one man believes it was intentional.

“I think that’s crazy,” said Deveon Gee, a customer. “I think it’s ludicrous.”

It happened to Gee last week. He stopped at the restaurant on the corner of Old Spanish Trail and Tierwester. Gee ordered small fries and egg rolls: $6.08 worth of food.

“The price she told me at the window was the same price she told me initially,” Gee said. “That’s why I never suspected anything was wrong.”

The next day, he noticed $6.58 worth of gratuity charged to his bank card. When he confronted management, he did not get a refund, Gee said.

“(The manager) basically told me I was a liar and that her employees had no way of charging me gratuity on my order even when I had the receipt to show her,” he said.

Gee posted a photo of his receipt and wrote about his experience on Facebook. Several others shared receipts from the same restaurant with similar charges from the same night on Gee’s post. All claimed to be charged more than 100 percent gratuity.

A spokesman for Jack in the Box said a cash register accidently prompted employees to enter gratuity.

“Since our restaurants do not charge gratuities, the cashiers usually just entered $0 when prompted,” said Brain Luscomb, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Government Affairs. “But apparently at least one employee didn’t know what to do since the prompt was an aberration. We’ve had calls from four guests (who) were mistakenly charged a gratuity. The issue with the register has been resolved, but if any guest believes they were inappropriately charged a gratuity they can contact our Guest Relations department via the Contact Jack prompt on our website.

Gee does not buy the explanation and promised to never dine at the restaurant again.

“I think they were taking advantage of people at a vulnerable time,” Gee said.

