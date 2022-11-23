And the winner is... | Texas Today competes for best mac and cheese dish

Example video title will go here for this video

Upon further investigation, the Texas Today crew realized the true winner of the morning competition was reporter Meredith Haas!

It was a "Steve Harvey at the Miss Universe" situation on Texas Today on Wednesday.

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, the crew from our morning show brought in four different macaroni and cheese dishes. Taste of Texas expert Crystal Pratt then judged the dishes and choose cup No. 2 as the winner.

On air, anchors were told the winner was producer Kaitlyn Martinez. The true "No. 2" dish was actually made by reporter Meredith Haas.

If you'd like to remake any of the dishes, just follow the recipes below!

WINNING DISH: Meredith's Mac "Charlotte and Vicky's Mac and Cheese"

Ingredients

1 bag of shell noodles

1 block of Velveeta cheese

2 sticks of butter

2 cups of milk

Tony Chachere's to taste.

Salt & Pepper to taste.

Jasmin's Mac: Southern Baked Mac and Cheese

Ingredients:

• 3 cups elbow macaroni uncooked

• 1 ½ cups milk

• 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

• 1 cup Colby & Monterey Jack shredded cheese blend

• 6-8 oz Velveeta cheese shredded (feel free to cut back on the Velveeta if you don't want it to be super creamy)

• 1 cup sharp cheddar shredded (can use less if you don't like a sharp taste in your mac n cheese)

• salt & pepper to taste

• 2 eggs

• 1 cup smoked cheddar cheese shredded (a must)

• paprika optional

Kaitlyn's Mac: Breaded and Baked Homestyle Mac and Cheese

Ingredients:

16 oz of elbow macaroni, cooked

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

6 tbsp unsalted butter

1/3 cup of flour

3 cups of whole milk

1 cup of heavy whipping cream

4 cups of shredded cheese

2 cups of Mozarella cheese

1 1/2 cups of panko bread crumbs

4 tbsp butter melted

1/4 tsp paprika

salt, pepper, garlic, & Tony's Creole Original seasoning to taste.

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit Combine shredded cheeses in a large bowl Drizzle cooked pasta in olive oil and mix to coat. Melt butter in a deep saucepan and whisk in flour. Should become bubbly & golden. Gradually mix in heavy whipping cream & milk, should become thicker & bubbly. Mix 4 cups of shredded cheese into the saucepan. Should be thick and creamy. Add salt, garlic, pepper, & tony's to taste. Pour half of the mac and cheese into a lightly greased baking dish. Add the remaining amount of cheese to the middle. Pour the rest of the mac and cheese into the dish. In a separate bowl combine panko crumbs and paprika. Bake until golden for 30 minutes.

Ashley's Mac: Cheesy Delight

Ingredients