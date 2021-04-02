Pop-up drive-in movie experience heading to Temple 🍿

Flip Side, a pop-up drive-in experience, plans to show 12 to 14 movies mid-March throughout various venues in the industrial park area of Temple.

Grab the keys and grab the popcorn! A drive-in movie experience is coming to Temple!

Flip Side Drive In, a pop-up drive in experience, plans to show 12 to 14 movies throughout various venues in the industrial park area of Temple.

The movies are a combination of new releases, family favorites, classics and popular genres. Flip Side also has a foodie trailer on site to provide all of your movie snack favorites.

Each venue is expected to host between 35 and 45 cars.

A date has not been announced, but Flip Side hopes this event will happen mid-March.

