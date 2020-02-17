ROUND ROCK, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video is from another drive-in theater that recently opened in Hutto, Texas.

A new drive-in movie theater is opening up in Round Rock, Texas, on Feb. 28.

The Austin-based Blue Starlite Drive-In will be opening its second location later this month. The new drive-in will be located down the street from Dell Diamond and will be on Round Rock Parks and Recreation land.

"For years our northern patrons have asked for a location in the Round Rock area," said Josh Frank, Blue Starlite Drive-In's founder. "Due to this interest, we have been looking for years for the perfect spot. We have finally found it. We are going to finally light a screen up for our far North Travis and Williamson County friends."

The theater will be open year-round. Customers will be able to order drive-in barbecue meals from Salt Lick BBQ, which is located just down the street from the theater.

Frank said the drive-in can accommodate up to 50 cars per show.

"Our new Round Rock location will allow for larger event nights and be a step closer to the bigger, old vintage drive-in vibes of old but with our signature 'urban drive-in' twist. I think folks in the area are going to love it,” said Frank.

In the theater's launch month, it will show classic movies such as "Back to the Future," "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," "The Goonies" and "Grease The Sing-Along."

Tickets start at $8 to walk in, and $25 to drive in.

WATCH: Round Rock No. 2 on best places to live list

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Early voting guide: Where and how to vote in Central Texas

Search continues for Austin artist whose vehicle was found at Hippie Hollow Park

Emergency crews responding to reported gas line rupture in Corpus Christi