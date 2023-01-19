Motown is coming down to Killeen

Motown is coming to Downtown Killeen Feb. 25

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen will hold its second Motown in Historic Downtown on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will be held on East Avenue D at the Santa Fe Plaza, according to the city. Jazz lovers can expect an event filled with live music, a car show, food trucks and more.

The event, the city says, is the first of twelve that will be produced or co-sponsored by Killeen for the 2023 Downtown Events Series.

Want to participate?

Food and craft vendors are still being accepted until Feb. 9, according to the city. Those interested in participating in the Classic Car Show can also reach out to the point of contact.

For more information on Motown in Downtown or other upcoming Downtown Events, visit www.killeentexas.gov/DowntownEvents or contact Levallois Hamilton, Community Engagement Coordinator, at (254) 501-7758.