'Step' into the MLK weekend at the 20th Annual Martin Luther King Step-Up Fest Step Show

Step teams from different high schools in Texas will compete to take home the title as the MLK Step-Up Fest 22 Champion.

KILLEEN, Texas — C Joy Entertainment will be hosting its 20th annual Martin Luther King Step-Up Fest Step Show on Jan.16. Doors open at 5 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center

Various step teams from different high schools will compete to take home the title as the MLK Step-Up Fest 22 Champion. 

The high school step teams competing at the event will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by incorporating information regarding Dr. King or African-American Arts within their step.

The show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $7 presale and can be purchased at Larry’s Barbershop (Copperas Cove), Gay’s House of Beauty, Sharp Cuts Barber and Beauty, Inspired Designs Hair Salon and Barbershop Gran’d Palace and Durant Hair Studio or online here. 

This year we are celebrating our 20th Anniversary! Adding to that, we will be a part of Killeen’s MLK Dream Weekend!...

