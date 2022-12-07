Over 4,000 meals will be served at H-E-B's Feast of Sharing in Temple

This event will offer free meals to over 4,000 people.

TEMPLE, Texas — H-E-B is hosting the 23rd Annual Feast of Sharing celebration in Temple on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mayborn Convention Center.

Volunteers from both the Temple community and H-E-B will help serve meals to those in need this holiday season.

Visitors will be able to enjoy pictures with Santa, live music and plenty of activities for the whole family.

In addition to free meals, the H-E-B Pharmacy will be providing free flu shots on a first come, first served basis.

Since 1989, H-E-B has served over four million meals during the Feast of Sharing and has had around 375,000 volunteers help out.

This is all a part of the Hunger Relief Program that H-E-B proudly began in hopes to prevent hunger in over 300 communities.

For more information on this event, please visit here.