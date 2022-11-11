The 43rd Annual Central Texas Art Competition & Exhibition begins this weekend

This three-week event will kick off with an opening reception this Saturday.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Central Texas Art Competition & Exhibition will begin with an opening reception at the Temple College Visual Arts Complex Gallery on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m.

This competition and exhibition will showcase original artwork from over 40 central Texas high schools and colleges.

The different forms of art that will be on display include the following:

Paintings

Photography

Ceramics

Sculptures

Drawings

Prints

Jewelry

A total of six people will be given a $125 Award of Excellence, two will receive $50 Honorable Mentions and one will receive a $200 Juror's Award.

This event is coordinated by the Temple College Visual Arts Department and will be open open to the public.

The primary goal of this event is to help promote and challenge young artists in Central Texas.

For more information on the Central Texas Art Competition & Exhibition, please visit here.