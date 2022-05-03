75th annual Rodeo Killeen is back!

If you're looking for something fun to do this May, check out the 75th annual Rodeo Killeen.

KILLEEN, Texas — Editors Note: The video above is from 2019.

The Killeen Rodeo is back!

The event is set to run from May 19 to May 21.

The rodeo will be at the Killeen Rodeo Grounds, 3601 S. WS Young Drive.

The rodeo pre-show will begin at 7:30 p.m. followed by the rodeo at 8 p.m. each night.

Tickets are $13 in advance and $15 at the gate for all adults. For children, it's $8 in advance or $10 at the gate. Children 6 and under get in free.

The rodeo is also giving free admission on the following days for the following employees:

Thursday night : Military appreciation; active, guard, reserve and dependents free

: Military appreciation; active, guard, reserve and dependents free Friday night: Killeen city employees get in free with valid employee ID card

Killeen city employees get in free with valid employee ID card Saturday night: Educators Night; free entry for faculty and staff with valid employee ID

The rodeo will go on, rain or shine.

Click here for more information.