8 local Jersey Mike's Subs donating all of Wednesday's sales to local charities

WACO, Texas — Eight Central Texas Jersey Mike's Subs restaurants will be donating 100% of its sales made on Wednesday, March 29, to local charities.

The restaurant chain announced that the day marks its "Day of Giving" event, and they anticipate restaurants across the U.S. will raise $20 million for charity.

The eight restaurants will donate to one of the following charities: McLennan County's Pack of Hope, which fights to end hunger in the area, Hope Pregnancy Center, Inc. and Bubba Moore Foundation, which raises funds to help people in need of assistance, primarily health-related issues.

The following eight locations are participating:

Waco

1515 North Hewitt Dr.

720 South 5th St. Suite 108

Temple

7425 W. Adams Ave. Suite 160

Suite 160 2102 S. 31st St., Suite 150

Copperas Cove

3018 US Highway 190

Killeen

3007 Central Texas Expressway Suite 103

College Station