8 local Jersey Mike's Subs donating all of Wednesday's sales to local charities

WACO, Texas — Eight Central Texas Jersey Mike's Subs restaurants will be donating 100% of its sales made on Wednesday, March 29, to local charities.
The restaurant chain announced that the day marks its "Day of Giving" event, and they anticipate restaurants across the U.S. will raise $20 million for charity.
The eight restaurants will donate to one of the following charities: McLennan County's Pack of Hope, which fights to end hunger in the area, Hope Pregnancy Center, Inc. and Bubba Moore Foundation, which raises funds to help people in need of assistance, primarily health-related issues.
The following eight locations are participating:
Waco
- 1515 North Hewitt Dr.
- 720 South 5th St.Suite 108
Temple
- 7425 W. Adams Ave. Suite 160
- 2102 S. 31st St., Suite 150
Copperas Cove
- 3018 US Highway 190
Killeen
- 3007 Central Texas Expressway Suite 103
College Station
- 4001 State Highway 6 Suite 900
- 11663 FM 2154 Suite 200