A diamond in the rough: Temple's Gem and Mineral show is far more than just geology

TEMPLE, Texas — When most people think of a rock show, they likely picture loud music and electric guitars, but this weekend, a different kind of rock show is coming to Temple.

The annual Tri-City Gem and Mineral Show will take place at the Frank Mayborn Center for the 52nd year of its run on Oct. 8 and 9.

The show will host vendors showing and selling everything from jewelry, crystals, fossil and more, but this show is far more than just rocks and stones for those who attend.

"A lot of the stones and stuff you get from all over the world," said Ruth Rolston, the Publicity Chairman for the Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society.

She explained that the minerals can come from as far away as Europe or Asia, but many of the fossils came from right here in Central Texas, including bits of pyrite found near Buc-ee's near I-35.

David Farhie, the current President of the society, summed up what makes the event such a draw for him.

"We always have a good time at it, there's always a variety of people" said Farhie.

He is not the only one. Kimberly Ogo, the show's Vendor Chair, shares Farhie's enthusiasm.

"Everyone is focused on bringing to life the beauty of Mother Nature's natural gifts," Ogo said.

"Gifts" is an accurate term, as the vendors at the event have on display such marvels as relics from the Civil War and Viking age, Megalodon and dinosaur fossils, dazzlingly beautiful stones and crystal carvings.

"Without sounding religious these are all God's gifts," Farhie said. Farhie explained that the rocks and fossils are not just pretty to look at, they are a glimpse into the Earth's history. According to Farhie, "Everybody benefits from an understanding of the earth."

Farhie explained that understanding spans into plenty of learning opportunities and interaction for children, including a scavenger hunt.

The Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society hopes that this show can be a way to show more people how fascinating their work can be, and hopefully pass on what they know and love.

"That's the whole point of our society," said Ogo, "to pass on knowledge and pass on the passion that we feel for these rocks and minerals."

Pam Nolen, who is hosting a booth alongside her husband, explained what makes her handmade crafts so special to her:

"It's like fingerprints, every rock is unique and different" said Nolen. She and her husband explained that there is beauty in everything, especially rocks.