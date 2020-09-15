ACL Fest 2020 will be virtual, report states

AUSTIN, Texas — Hope for a 2020 Austin City Limits Music Festival just got a little brighter.
During a livestream event on Tuesday morning for HAAM Day (Health Alliance for Austin Musicians), a spokesperson for C3 Presents announced that the company is working on a virtual festival.
According to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Emmett Beliveau of C3 said to keep an eye on the ACL website for the latest news. But as of 11 a.m., nothing regarding a virtual event has been posted.
This wouldn't be the first virtual festival C3 has helped produce. A virtual version of Lollapalooza took place July 30 through Aug. 2, featuring streamed performances by Paul McCartney, Chance the Rapper, Alabama Shakes and even Austin's own Gary Clark Jr.
As far as digital ACL 2020, no artists have been announced.
The annual music festival takes place two weekends in October, drawing hundreds of thousands to Zilker Park every year.
A statement on the ACL site announcing this year's cancellation reads:
"Austin City Limits Music Festival will no longer take place in 2020. We would have loved to put on another memorable show this year, however, with the uncertainty surrounding the current situation in Texas, this decision is the only responsible solution. The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and the entire Austin community remains our highest priority.
"We will return to Zilker Park on October 1-3 and October 8-10, 2021 to celebrate our 20th Anniversary.
"ACL Fest has always been rooted in tradition, our common love of live music, and our community. This includes supporting Austin Parks Foundation for the past 15 years to improve parks and green spaces across the city. Take this time to maintain your personal health and wellness by visiting www.austinparks.org to learn how you can safely enjoy and support parks in our area, and please continue to follow the advice of local officials, look out for each other, and stay safe."
