ACL Fest 2023 reveals lineup by day

This year's festival will be held Oct. 6-8 and Oct. 13-15 at Zilker Park. Single-day tickets will go on sale at noon on Wednesday, May 17.

AUSTIN, Texas — We know who's playing each day of the 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival.

This year's festival will be held Oct. 6-8 and Oct. 13-15 at Zilker Park. Headliners include the Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar and Shania Twain and other big names scheduled to play the fest are Mumford & Sons, Odesza, The Lumineers and Alanis Morissette. Check out the full lineup.

On both Fridays, the top-billed artists are Kendrick Lamar, The Lumineers, Kali Uchis and Maggie Rogers. Foo Fighters and Alanis Morrissette will play both Saturdays, while Shania Twain will play Saturday on Weekend 1 only. The 1975 will play Saturday only on Weekend 2.

Mumford & Sons, Odesza, Hozier, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Labrinth are top-billed on both Sundays.

One-day general admission, GA+, VIP and platinum tickers will go on sale Wednesday, May 17, at noon CT on the ACL Fest website. Prices for 3-Day tickets will also increase at noon Wednesday. Three-day general admission tickets and a limited number of 3-day platinum tickets and hotel packages are still available.

For the first time ever, all fees and shipping costs are included upfront for all tickets. Layaway plans are also available starting at $25 down.

If you'd like to see some sets from ACL Fest but are unable to attend the festival in person, Hulu will stream select live performances, interviews and more during Weekend 1. The full broadcast lineup and schedule will be announced this summer.

For all of KVUE's coverage of ACL Fest 2022 and to keep up with the latest news about this year's fest, head to KVUE.com/ACL.