Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters among headliners for ACL Fest 2023

AUSTIN, Texas — The lineup for the 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival has been released!

This year's festival will be held Oct. 6-8 and Oct. 13-15 at Zilker Park. Headliners include the Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar and Shania Twain. Other big names scheduled to play this year's fest are Mumford & Sons, Odesza, The Lumineers and Alanis Morissette.

Your 2023 Lineup 🤘 3-Day Tickets go on sale TODAY at 12pm CT.



New this year! No surprises at checkout—all fees & shipping costs are included upfront. https://t.co/Lo072i7sFt pic.twitter.com/wVybGouzyg — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) May 9, 2023

Three-day tickets will go on sale Tuesday at noon and, for this first time, ACL said all fees and shipping costs will be included upfront this year. Presale for ACL wristbands began in December.

Officials with the festival have not yet released information on one-day wristbands.

