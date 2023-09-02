AdventHealth to host Black History Month celebration in Killeen

Live music, snacks and drinks will be available for those who attend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KILLEEN, Texas — AdventHealth Central Texas is hosting a celebration for Black History Month in the breezeway of the Central Texas Medical Plaza at 2115 S. Clear Creek Rd. on Friday, Feb. 17.

There will be a ceremony from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. that will include words from Councilwoman Lynda Nash and Charles Mitchell, MD.

Following the ceremony, there will be live music, snacks and refreshments for attendees to enjoy.

This event is open to the public.

To view more information on this event, visit here.