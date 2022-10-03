A gem of a time: Annual Gem and Mineral Show coming to Temple

The event will bring gems, rocks, fossils and more to the Mayborn Center in October.

TEMPLE, Texas — The 52nd Annual Tri-City Gem and Mineral Show will rock back into the Frank W. Mayborn Center this October.

The show will feature fun for the whole family, featuring vendors with the best in rocks, gemstones, fossils, jewelry, beads and more. Guests will not have to take the vendor's knowledge for granite however, as team members will be available to answer any questions visitors may have about rocks or rock hunting.

In addition to the rock solid lineup of vendors, the event will also host activities for children, silent auctions, raffles, hourly door prizes and wire-wrapping demonstrations.

The show will begin on Saturday, Oct. 8, running from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and continue Sunday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. With a myriad of activities on the slate, visitors are encouraged to stay all day.

Admission is free for children 12 and under, with $3 admission for children between 13 and 17, and $5 for adults. While these prices are set in stone, there will be free parking, and of quartz, food on site.