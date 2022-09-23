Bacon, Blues and Brews festival kicking off in Belton

The two-day festival will feature live music, adult beverages, and a bacon cook-off.

BELTON, Texas — Fire up those griddles, because it is time once again for Belton's annual Bacon, Blues and Brews festival.

The City of Belton is partnering with H-E-B for the annual festival, which will take place this weekend on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24. The festival will take place right in the heart of downtown Belton near the Historic Bell County Courthouse.

Among the festivities will be live music from multiple different artists, adult beverages, and a bacon cook-off between local food trucks. The winning team will even take home a cash prize.

A kickoff party will begin the festival on Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and will feature the music of the 1st Cavalry Division Rock Band and Tom Petty Tribute Band The Damn Torpedoes, as well as beverages from local breweries and food from local food trucks.

The festival will continue on Saturday with more blues and more brews. Saturday's musicians will include C. Clark, the Godfather of Austin blues, the Blue Louie Band and The Texas Flood Band.

Of course, the festival's main event bacon cook-off will also take place Saturday, as local food trucks compete to see who can create the best bacon-inspired dish.

Each truck will be given ten pounds of bacon donated by Belton's H-E-B plus, and will have between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to craft the tastiest dish they can. Samples will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, so be sure to be there in time to sample some of the competitor's creations.

The top three winners will also receive cash prizes.

Those who would like to register a food truck can do so at http://www.seebelton.com, or call Judy Garrett at (254) 721-3180.