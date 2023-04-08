Bell County Comic Con 2023 is here!

Aug. 5th and 6th, enjoy your favorite superheroes, princesses and anime characters at the fifth annual Bell County Comic Con!

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Superheroes, Ninja Turtles, the Mario Brothers and so much more are teaming up for the Bell County Comic Con!

This year, the Comic Con will be on Aug. 5th and 6th, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Chuck Norris, Eric Estrada, and Joseph Marcell are just a few of the celebrity appearances that will be at the event this year, along with over 30,000 people from across Central Texas and the rest of the U.S.

Bell County Comic Con invites everyone out to enjoy what they say is a family friendly event for the community.

Tickets are still available for the event. Click here to find them.

Expect comics, pop culture, gaming, movies and fantasy together in one EPIC EXPO.

Early Badge Pickup is available for everyone that pre-purchases their comic con passes online. Badges can be picked up Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

There will also be artists, toy exhibitors, games, cosplay contests, celebrity guests and much more!

Come dressed up in your favorite costume, cosplay, or superhero tee and celebrate all that is amazing with us for two epic days!

Click here for more information.

