Bell County Comic Con celebrates both pop culture and creativity

The event brought in big-name stars like Chuck Norris and Erik Estrada, but also was a chance for fans to show off their own individuality.

BELTON, Texas — It's that time of the year again, time for Bell County Comic Con.

The annual convention brought thousands of fans together from across the Lone Star State to show off their love for all things sci-fi, anime, fantasy, superheroes and more.

Bell County Comic Con featured dozens of special guests, from comic creators to artists to voice actors, and some big stars like Erik Estrada, Ryan Potter, Olivia Olson, WWE Hall of Famer Amy "Lita" Dumas and action star/martial arts legend Chuck Norris.

Not only is the convention a chance for fans to meet some of their favorite stars, for many, it is also a place to express their own creativity and individuality, either through some incredible costumes, or through handmade crafts and artworks.

Hundreds of vendors from around Texas also filled the halls of the Bell County Expo Center, selling everything from prop weapons to costume accessories, to vintage toys and comics to their own personal works of art.

One of these vendors was Brett Mitchell, an artist from East Texas who says he has been to Bell County Comic Con every year since it began. Selling paintings that he and his daughter have made, Mitchell says the convention is also a way for him to get a little out of his comfort zone.

"I'm actually a very shy and quiet person," said Mitchell. "When I get to a convention with my artwork I come out of my shell."

Mitchell was not the only talented artist pursuing his hobby. Shawn Corder was also there selling his creations, although his medium is not paint or canvas, but everyday objects that he breathes life into by turning them into sculptures.

"I see faces in everything," said Corder, demonstrating how he found the inspiration for one of his creations. "It's just a matter of how you look at things,"

Corder said he began making the sculptures as a fun hobby, but now, 24 years later, he still enjoys seeing the joy his work brings.

"Meeting people and seeing how it affects them when they come in the booth and they smile, or they actually make a sound of empathy for the character that I've made," said Corder.

Even beyond the excitement of celebrities and cool costumes, Bell County Comic Con has also touched live behind the scenes.

"I enjoy it because it's a memory of my mom when she helped me to volunteer two years ago," said one attendee, an army veteran sharing the event with his fiancée for the first time. "It's a reminder of her every year when I come."

So, whether you are looking to meet some of your favorite stars, show off your newest costume, or check out some local artists, Bell County Comic Con is a place to make some memories of your own.