Bell County Comic Con soars back to Belton in August

This year's special guests include Erik Estrada, Olivia Olson and Chuck Norris.

BELTON, Texas — Note: The video above was recorded last year

It's a bird, it's a plane! No, it's Bell County Comic Con!

The fan-favorite convention is returning to Central Texas this August, bringing all manner of costumes, vendors and celebrity guests to the Bell County Expo Center.

The event will take place over two action-packed days, running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 5 and 6.

The highly anticipated annual convention brings guests all sorts of fandom fun, from costume contests to hundreds of vendors selling their wares to photo ops and autographs with this year's special celebrity guests.

Speaking of celebrity guests, this year's lineup features a huge group of actors, voice actors, artists and more.

Special guests will include:

Legendary action star and martial artist Chuck Norris

"CHiPs" star Erik Estrada

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air's" Joseph Marcell

"Star Wars" actors Amy Allen and Daniel Logan

WWE Hall of Famer Amy "Lita" Dumas

"Power Rangers" stars Jason Faunt and Catherine Sutherland

Voice actors such as Olivia Olson and J. Michael Tatum

Comic creators and artists like Dave Dorman, Tim Lim, Matthew Weldon and Douglas Ernsdt

And many more

For a complete list of celebrity guests, as well as prices for autographs and photo ops visit this link.

Adult weekend passes are $50 per person and will allow guests to experience both days of the event. Saturday passes are also available for $40, and Sunday passes for $35. Additional deals are available for military member, first responders, families and children. Full information on tickets can be found at this link.

Early badge pickup begins on Wednesday, Aug. 2 and will run through Friday, Aug. 4.

Whether you are looking to suit up in your latest hero costume, meet some of your favorite celebrities or just have a fun time with the family, Bell County Comic Con has it all.

More information can be found at bellcountycomiccon.com.