Bell County Comic Con makes its return this weekend

The highly-anticipated event is making its return to the Bell County Expo Center on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.

BELTON, Texas — The video above was published last year.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to show up to Belton this weekend for Bell County Comic Con.

There, you'll get the chance to dress up (cosplay) as your favorite heroes, meet several actors and voice actors in some of the hottest shows and series, as well as shop from the hundreds of vendors around.

Special Guests include, but are not limited to:

Ray Park, the actor who played Darth Maul in 'Star Wars Ep. 1'

Tom O'Connell who plays Darth Vader in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Series'

Maura Castillo, the voice actor for Felix in 'Encanto'

Richard Karn and Debbe Dunning from 'Home Improvement'

Clifford Chapin, the voice actor for Bakugo in 'My Hero Academia'

Judith Hoag, the actress who played April O'Neil in the live-action '90s version of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'

Click here to view more guests