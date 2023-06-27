Bell County Expo Center announces new name

BELTON, Texas — The Bell County Expo Center announced Tuesday that it will be officially renamed Cadence Bank Center.
Back on May 8, Cadence Bank won the naming rights after the Bell County Commissioners Court approved a 10-year naming contract.
"This collaboration is about more than just a name; it is a celebration of the community's collective achievements and aspirations. As a trusted institution rooted in this community, we are thrilled to be an integral part of this transformative endeavor,” said Dan Rollins, chairman and CEO at Cadence Bank. "We look forward to working hand in hand with the county and its residents, forging a legacy of exceptional experiences that will resonate for generations to come."
The expo center said the transition to the new name will start to take place this summer, which includes changes to the facility, a ribbon cutting and other special events.