Car Show returning to Bloomin' Temple Festival

Temple's most famous event is set to run April 28 and 29.

TEMPLE, Texas — One of Temple's most popular events is returning to the City this April, the Bloomin' Temple Festival.

Even better, one of the Bloomin' Temple Festival's most popular events is returning as well, the Bloomin' Temple Car Show!

Guests can show off their own cars on Saturday, April 29. Prizes will be available for winning cars in categories such as body design, performance and overall impression. For more information on the Car Show or to register, visit templeparks.com.

The Car Show is not the only big event at the Bloomin' Temple Festival however. Featuring a whole host of activities for all ages, including live music, arts and crafts, food trucks, a carnival and more, Bloomin' Temple has entertained Central Texans for over 15 years.

According to the City of Temple, the famous two-day spring festival brings in around 13,000 people each year.

This year's Bloomin' Temple Festival will take place over Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 in Temple through Santa Fe Plaza, Market Trail and the newly renovated MLK Festival Grounds.

Vendor applications are currently being accepted for the festival for food and craft vendors. The application can be found under "vendor information" at templeparks.com.