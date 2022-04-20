Bloomin' Temple Festival returns, but with new name, location and it's FREE!

Temple's popular spring event, Bloomin' Temple Festival, is coming back this April, but with a few modifications.

TEMPLE, Texas — The video above was published about the Bloomin' Temple Festival in 2019.

This year, the event will be called "Market Trail Medley: A Lil' Bit O' Bloomin" and it will be held the last Friday and Saturday of April.

According to the city's Parks and Recreation Department website, the temporary name change reflects the festival's relocation due to construction happening at the MLK Festival Grounds.

Instead of at the grounds, the event will take place at the Santa Fe Plaza & Market Trail in Downtown Temple.

Similar to past events, however, attendees can enjoy two days of live music, arts and crafts, delicious local cuisine, shopping small businesses and much more!

What's also a new change: The event is completely free to attend!

Event details:

Friday, April 29: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 30: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Santa Fe Plaza & Market Trail in Downtown Temple

Cost: FREE

Click here for the live music schedule and click "what time will the musical acts take the stage?"

