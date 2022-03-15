Family of Breonna Taylor to speak at SXSW 2022 amid 'Breonna's Garden' experience

AUSTIN, Texas — The family of Breonna Taylor is set to speak at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival this Wednesday.
The family will take part in the Breonna's Garden virtual reality (VR) experience, curated by artist Lady Pheønix.
The experience combines a large-scale, physical garden with a VR virtual visit inside the family's home, which is scattered with mementos and portraits of Taylor.
Wednesday's event will also feature a "provocative" and "emotional" panel featuring the artist, Taylor's sister, Ju'Niyah Palmer, and her partner, Kenneth Walker. It's set to take place at 10 a.m. at the Austin Convention Center in Room 16ab.
Meanwhile, the exhibit is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Congressional Ballroom, Booth #106, at 101 Red River Street. The exhibit is described as "a garden installation filled with Breonna’s favorite flowers."
Sunday, March 13, marked two years since Taylor was shot by police in her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment.
"As we continue to 'say her name,' Breonna's Garden has served as an artistic model of transformative justice," organizers said. "The experience has brought a heart-felt focus on positivity and memory."
To learn more about the experience, which ends on March 15, click here.
PHOTOS: Breonna's Garden VR experience at SXSW
