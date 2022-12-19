Cameron Park Zoo hosts groundbreaking event for new attractions

The new additions to the zoo include an Education Center, Vet Hospital and the Penguin Shores Exhibit.

WACO, Texas — The Cameron Park Zoo is inviting everyone to the pavilion for its groundbreaking of the Penguin Shores Exhibit, Vet Hospital and Education Center on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 11 a.m.

At the event, families and kids can expect plenty of fun as they can sip on hot cocoa, eat some snacks, get their faces painted and even visit with Santa.

The new additions will help create a much more educational environment for the animal conservation education programming as well as better health care facilities for the animals.

The Penguin Shores Exhibit will allow zookeepers to facilitate breeding for the endangered South African black-footed penguins.

