Carl Levin Park welcomes families to Kid's Fish

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Holy Mackerel! Harker Heights Parks and Recreation is hosting a special event for families at Carl Levin Park this Friday, a Kid's Fish.

A unique event with a clever hook, families and children of all ages are encouraged to stop by the park, perch by the pond and cast out to see what might bite.

The event will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16.

Fear not, this is no red herring, all children 17 and under are free to fish without a license.

Don't have any gear of your own? No need to flounder around, limited fishing poles and bait will be available for use as well.