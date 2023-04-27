The "Celebrate Killeen Festival" kicks off with Voice contestant Jershika Maple

Festivities kick off at 6 p.m. Thursday in downtown Killeen with headliner Jershika Maple and other local performers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KILLEEN, Texas — After a rough round of storms Wednesday night, you and your family are probably ready to get out of the house.

What better timing than now to have the "Celebrate Killeen Festival."

It all kicks off tonight at 6 p.m. with Jershika Maple, a finalist of "The Voice" and a native to Killeen. The celebrations will continue throughout the weekend.

There's a lot in story for everyone to enjoy. Levallois Hamilton, the Community Management Coordinator for Killeen said there's something new this year.

"We've added a small carnival for kids to enjoy," he said.

This way the event has a sort of carnival feel to it and allows for people to enjoy more attractions.

Everyone can also expect more lives music from the 1st Calvary Division Band on Friday, along with food trucks and local vendors.

Moving into the weekend, look forward to KTX Poetry Showcase, Elijah Zane, a car show on Saturday and so much more.

It all kicks off Thursday and will happen rain or shine, unless inclement weather poses a threat, then the city will call off the celebration.

Festivities run through Saturday and the event is free. Look forward to artist Yellowpain who will be headlining that night.

Families and people of all ages are welcome.