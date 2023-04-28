Celebrate Killeen Festival canceled on April 28 due to severe weather

Artists scheduled to perform that day will perform the next day instead.

KILLEEN, Texas — Festivities at the Celebrate Killeen Festival have been canceled on April 28 due to severe weather.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for Bell County on April 28 until 8 p.m., and severe storms moved through much of the Central Texas area during the afternoon.

Given the weather concerns, the night's events were canceled.

The Festival will continue as planned on Saturday, April 29 at 10 a.m. Saturday's events will be emceed by Mr. Redd and DJ Sprad will provide music.

Highlighted artists that were scheduled to perform on April 28 will perform on April 29 instead.

The full schedule for Saturday events is as follows:

10a.m. - 3p.m.: Car Show Competition

10a.m. – 10:45a.m.: Elijah Zane Band (Blues Singer / Songwriter)

11a.m. – 12 noon: Bolton Serunjogi (NEO Soul / Jazz Artist)

12:20p.m. - 12:35p.m.: Songhai Bamboo Roots Association

12:45p.m. - 1p.m.: Puerto Rican Kids (dance group)

1:15p.m. - 1:30p.m.: Baila Pacifica (dance/performance/entertainment group)

1:45p.m. - 2p.m.: Korean Dance (Lion Dance Austin)

2:05p.m. - 2:25p.m.: DJ Sprad Entertainment

2:30p.m. - 2:45p.m.: Killeen Korean Culture

2:40p.m. - 2:55p.m.: Ray Mynarcik (local singer / songwriter)

3p.m. - 3:45p.m.: Announce Car Show Awards

4p.m. - 6p.m.: Step Show

6:15p.m. – 7:15p.m.: KTX Poetry Showcase

7:15p.m. - 8:15p.m.: Lara Latin Band (Salsa, Merengue, Cumbia and Bachata)

8:45p.m. - 9:30p.m.: YelloPain (International Hip Hop artist)

Attendance to the festival is free, and the event provides a variety of family-friendly entertainment for the whole family.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own chairs, sunscreen, umbrellas and water. For more information on the festival, visit www.KilleenTexas.gov/DowntownEvents .