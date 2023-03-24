Celebrate Killeen Festival | A showcase of the city's diverse culture

A weekend of full of events, celebrating what makes Killeen unique.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is hosting the 2023 Celebrate Killeen Festival from April 27 through 29 in Downtown Killeen.

On Thursday and Friday, the festival will be open from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and on Saturday it will be open from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The festival will feature live entertainment, a step show competition, poetry showcase and plenty of fun activities for kids. There will also be a car show competition.

The City of Killeen wants the community to celebrate the rich diversity that makes the city so unique.

Vendors and food trucks that would like to participate in this festival can sign up online at KilleenTexas.Gov/DowntownEvents.

If you would like to be a part of the car show competition, you can sign up at midtexascorvetteclub.org.

🎉 We’re getting ready for this year’s Celebrate Killeen Festival. It’s April 27 – April 29 in Historic Downtown Killeen... Posted by City of Killeen, Texas - Government on Friday, March 24, 2023