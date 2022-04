The event will run from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Indian Spring Park on Saturday.

Celebrate Texas grown and made wine at the annual Rootstock Wine Festival on April 30 in Downtown Waco.

The event will feature 15 Texas wineries, local chefs, live music and lawn games, according to the Rootstock website.

The event will run from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Indian Spring Park.

Ticket prices range from $40 to $140.

