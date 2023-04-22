Cen-Tex Sustainable Communities Partnership to recognize April as Sustainable Environment Month

Representatives from many Central Texas communities will come together on April 24 to sign the proclamation.

SALADO, Texas — Several local communities are coming together to preserve the environment in Central Texas.

The Cen-Tex Sustainable Communities Partnership, made up Fort Hood, Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Nolanville, Belton, Salado, Gatesville and Lampasas, will hold a ceremony on April 24 to sign a proclamation recognizing April as Sustainable Environment Month.

Lt. Col Gilberto Escobedo, executive officer, U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Hood and mayors from each of the partnering communities will gather for the ceremony, held at the Grace Jones Ballroom at Shady Villa Hotel at 416 S. Main St. in Salado from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Lt. Col. Escobedo and the Mayors will also recognize an individual or organization from each partner community with the Cen-Tex Sustainable Communities Partnership Environmental Ambassador Award, and will also recognize winning schools for the Youth Environmental Ambassadors Award for the first time.

Those receiving the awards include community members, staff and schools for their work in "fostering community service and promoting beautification, conservation pollution prevention and recycling through youth and community initiatives."

The following individuals from their respective communities will be recognized with the 2023 Environmental Ambassador Award:

• City of Belton: Kira Woods

• City of Killeen: Youth Advisory Commission

• City of Copperas Cove: Hettie Halstead Elementary

• City of Lampasas: Wings of Eagles Outreach

• Fort Hood: Arletta Carr-Afalava

• City of Nolanville: Nolanville Lions’ Club

• City of Gatesville: Cheri Shepherd

• Village of Salado: Thomas Arnold Elementary

• City of Harker Heights: Kristina Ramirez

The following schools from Fort Hood, Copperas Cove, and Belton will be recognized in the following 2023 Youth Environmental Ambassador! award categories:

• Youth Environmental Ambassador! Sustained Excellence: Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary

• Youth Environmental Ambassador! Plastics for a Purpose: Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary

• Youth Environmental Ambassador! Greater Fort Hood Area Recycle Bowl: Hettie Halstead Elementary

• Youth Environmental Ambassador! Pull Together to Make a Difference: Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary

• Youth Environmental Ambassador! Lights Out Lunch: Leon Heights Elementary