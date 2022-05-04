5th Annual Central Texas Asian Pacific Festival happening Saturday in Killeen

The event is free and will host over 50 local vendors and cuisine, performers and entertainers from Asian Pacific cultures.

KILLEEN, Texas — Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage at Killeen's fifth annual Central Texas Asian Pacific Festival happening this Saturday, May 7.

The event is free and will host over 50 local vendors and cuisine, performers and entertainers from Asian Pacific cultures from noon to 8 p.m. at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.

The festival is being hosted by Baila Pacifica Entertainment, which has been serving the community over the past 15 years with its traditional Pacific Islander performances and dance.

"It's really important for us because the Asian Pacific festival really highlights the cross cultural connections and the importance of celebrating those and honoring the generations before us, teaching to the traditions that come to those after us, and really just sharing that island spirit, that Asian American spirit that thrives in our community," said Kieshana Pangelinan Miles in a video posted to Facebook.

KOKO CAFE will be at the Central Texas Asian Pacific Festival on May 7, 2022 at the Killeen Community Center from... Posted by Central Texas Asian Pacific Festival on Thursday, April 28, 2022

"It's also a way that reminds our community about the contributions and influences of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders that they've had make marks on history and the influence we made to America and the U.S.," she added.

May marks Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.