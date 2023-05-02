Central Texas Asian Pacific Festival returns to Killeen this weekend

It's an outdoor festival that promises to bring a day rich with Asian American Pacific Islander culture from food, cultural performances and vendors.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KILLEEN, Texas — **Note: The video above was from last year's festival.**

The Central Texas Asian Pacific Festival is returning to Killeen this Saturday, May 5.

This year, it'll be held at Historic Downtown Killeen, located around E. Avenue D. and Gray Street from noon to 8 p.m.

It's an outdoor festival that promises to bring a day rich with Asian American Pacific Islander culture from food, cultural performances and vendors.

Cultural performances include traditional dances, music and demonstrations from the various groups belonging to the AAPI community.

Below, you'll find the line-up and a video from last year's performances.