Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition to host Project Homeless Connect event in Waco

Services at the event will include employment assistance, health screenings, housing information, pet care and more.

WACO, Texas — The Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition is hosting an event this July to help the unhoused in the community.

The organization will host Project Homeless Connect at the Waco Convention Center on July 28, providing services and resources to those experiencing homelessness in Central Texas.

The biannual event is intended to provide convenient access to community resources to help those in need out of homelessness.

Services and resources available at the event will include employment assistance, haircuts, health and vision screenings, HIV testing, COVID-19 vaccinations, housing information, hygiene items, pet care, social services, veterans benefits, dental screenings and more.

The Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition said they hope to have enough resources to not only help people out of homelessness but also be able to "extend kindness and compassion to our houseless neighbors".

For more information, visit https://www.heartoftexashomeless.org/project-homeless-connect/.