List of Central Texas Pride Events

Several Central Texas groups are hosting events for this year's Pride celebration.

TEXAS, USA — June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month, a celebration of visibility, equality and self-affirmation for the queer community. Several cities and organizations across Central Texas are celebrating with Pride events. Here is a list of some of those events.

Kempner

June 17: 'The Greatest Little Pride in Texas' | Hosted by the Central Texas Pride Community Center, the "Greatest Little Pride in Texas" event will be held at the Wild Meadows Arts Collective in Kempner on Saturday, June 17.

The event, being held for its third year, will feature multiple drag performances, a cabaret show, a mini parade, numerous vendors and an adult after party.

Entry into the event will cost $5 per car load.

Killeen

June 24: LGBTQ+ PRIDE Meet-Up | Killeen Creators and Temple Pride will host themed and educational discussions on Saturday, June 24. Organizers say the event is free and will be a safe space for all gender and sexual minorities to meet, discuss and hang out.

This Pride event will be from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Killeen Creators' 10th Street studio, located at 701 North 10th St., Killeen, Texas 76541.

To reserve your spot for the conversation, click here.

Salado

June 17: 'Love out Loud' | From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, Temple Pride invites Central Texans to join them in Salado at Clover + Co. The event will have vendors, drinks, snacks, a bounce house and painting on the patio.

Clover + Co is located at 209 S. Main St., Salado, TX 76571.

Temple

June 15: '80's Drag Show' | For $15, Temple Pride is inviting the community to watch performances by drag performers Xocara Cayne, Jakarta Rimes and Kya Paris at Mo's Railyard and Saloon. Temple Pride also ask that attendees dress in their best 80's outfit while attending.

The event will begin at 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 15 and will run until at least midnight.

June 24: 'Y'all Means All' | From 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, PRIDE @ FoxDog will host its inaugural festival. The festival will feature vendors from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., with Pride honors recognition at 4:30 p.m., Martian Folk from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and a performance by Big Wy's Brass Band from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Waco

June 23 - 24: 'Waco Youth Pride Alliance' | On June 23 and 24, Waco Pride Network will host its 3rd annual youth prom. This year's theme is "Panic at the Disco." The dress code for the two day event is "fabulously you". Friday's prom will free and is meant for those 18 years old and younger. Saturday's prom will be for those 18 and older. The 18 and up prom on June 24 will cost $10 a person.

Both proms will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Central Presbyterian Church Activity Center, located at 9191 Woodway Dr.

To RSVP for the event, send a direct message to Waco Youth Pride Alliance on Instagram or fill out this form.