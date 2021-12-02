The circus is coming to Belton and Waco, offering plenty of family fun

The Carden International Circus is making its stop first in Belton starting April 23!

TEMPLE, Texas — The video above was posted in a separate story published in February 2021.

Come one, come all! The circus is coming to town!

The Carden International Circus is bringing its RETURN OF FUN IN 2021 show to both Belton and Waco during the months of April and May.

For Belton, the circus will be performing several shows between April 23 and April 25 at the Bell County Expo Center.

For Waco, performances will happen between April 30 and May 2 at the Extraco Event Center.

The show will include acrobats, aerialists, animals, daredevils and clowns defying gravity and doing jaw-dropping stunts and more!

Tickets are on sale now at www.spectacularcircus.com.

On opening night, tickets are only $7. After, general admission is $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.

The first 100 adults who buy a ticket online only pay $9.99.

Click here for a promo for Waco and here for the Belton promo, which includes one free child's ticket with one paid adult.

Below are the times of each show in Belton:

Friday, April 23 -- 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 24 -- 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 25 -- 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Below are the times of each show in Waco:

Friday, April 30 -- 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 1 -- 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 2 -- 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.