Cirque Italia brings the 'water circus' to Waco

Shows will be making a splash at the Cirque Italia Headquarters, 6615 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Rd., from Thursday, Dec. 8 to Sunday, Dec. 11.

WACO, Texas — Read on to get a promo code for a free child's ticket!

Come one, come all and dive into Cirque Italia's "Water Circus" in Waco this weekend!

If you're looking for "pacific" details, once the light dims, you'll be joining Ringmaster Clown Rafinha as he discovers a treasure map.

"His ensuing journey takes the audience through storms on the high seas, dreams of angelic aerialists, pirate fights, and more," a news release says.

The show also promises balancing acts, juggling knives, a run-in with a mermaid, crossbow acts and "dangerous Wheel of Death performances," according to the news release.

Tickets start at $10, which you can buy on the website here or by phone/text: (941) 704-8572. You can use the promo code FREE for one free child admission!

Below is the show's schedule: