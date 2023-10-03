City of Belton hosting bulk drop-off event

The Oct. 7 event is open to those who live in the Belton city limits or the Three Creeks Municipal Utility District.

BELTON, Texas — The City of Belton will host a bulk drop-off event for residents on Oct. 7, 2023.

According to the City, the drop-off event is open to all residents who live within the Belton city limits or the Three Creeks Municipal Utility District. Proof of residency will reportedly be required.

The event will take place at 1502 Holland Dr. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The City of Belton gave a list of criteria to participate in the drop-off:

Residents must live in the Belton city limits or the Three Creeks Municipal Utility District

Only one load per household, unless authorized by code compliance

No hazardous waste, including paint, chemicals, TVs, tires and batteries

No commercial bulk

No large runs of fencing

Appliances with refrigerants must be green-tagged

The City of Belton said the next bulk drop-off will take place on Dec. 2.