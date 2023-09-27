City of Georgetown hosting free dance for adults with disabilities

The City is also asking for volunteers to help at the event, including manning the concession stand and photo booth.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The City of Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a free dance event for adults with disabilities this October.

On Oct. 27, residents are invited to the Georgetown Community Center for a Halloween-themed dance geared towards those with special needs.

The dance will be held from 7-9 p.m. and is free to attend.

The City said the event is designed for, but not limited to, those 18 and older with disabilities. A family member or caregiver must be present at all times, said the City.

There will also be a concession stand at the dance selling snacks and beverages. The City said items will cost $1 or $2 and can be purchased with cash only.

The Parks and Recreation Department is also asking for volunteers to help at the event, by working the concession stand and photo booth or greeting attendees.

Those who wish to volunteer can sign up at parks.georgetown.org/volunteer . Local organizations and businesses are also reportedly welcome to participate in the dance.

For more information, visit parks.georgetown.org/adults-with-disabilities-dances .