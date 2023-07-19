Looking for a job? City of Temple Hosting hiring fair in August

Several City departments will be there to promote both part-time and full-time positions.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — Time to update those resumes, the City of Temple is holding a hiring fair in August.

Job seekers are invited to the Frank W Mayborn Civic and Convention Center from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m. on August 16 to see the different openings the City has to offer.

According to the City, multiple departments will be represented at the fair, discussing both part-time and full-time positions.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their resumes and prepare for on-the-spot interviews. The City said there is even a possibility for job seekers to walk away with a conditional offer on the same day of the event.

For those looking to start a career with the City or those who are just looking for a part-time job, the City of Temple said this event is for all.

A list of open positions and more information can be found at templetx.gov/careers.