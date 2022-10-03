80's pop stars to play two shows in Copperas Cove bar

80's sensations Tiffany and Jade Starling to will play two shows at Fubar Sports Bar in Copperas Cove.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A Copperas Cove bar is hosting an 80's night this week, with some very special guests.

On Wednesday, Oct. 5, Fubar Sports Bar will welcome 80's pop icons Tiffany and Jade Starling to their stage in a unique event for music fans.

Tiffany rocketed to the top of the Billboard charts with her hit "I Think We're Alone Now", and had other massive hits with songs like "Could've Been" and "All This Time". Fans may recognize Jade Starling as the lead singer of the band Pretty Poison, who gained fame with their hit "Catch Me (I'm Falling)".

The artists will perform for one night only, with two shows taking place at the venue. The first show will begin at 7:30 p.m., but is reportedly already sold out, but thankfully the artists will play again at 9:30 p.m. as well.

General admission to the concert will be $35 per person, but VIP tickets will also be available for $55, along with a Meet and Greet package to meet Tiffany herself.