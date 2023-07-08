Copperas Cove OSDCT to honor veterans with 1st annual Vet-Fest and Cornhole Tournament

The event aims to celebrate veteran owned businesses and service organizations while supporting veterans in need.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove is giving back to those who served at an event this August.

Operation Stand Down Central Texas, an organization that aims to help homeless veterans and their families, is hosting their first ever Vet-Fest on Aug. 5.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Copperas Cove City Park, located at 1206 W. Ave. B, the organization invites the community to join them as they celebrate veteran-owned businesses, veteran-owned food trucks and veteran service organizations.

In addition to the vendors, food trucks, music and other festivities, the event will also feature a cornhole tournament. Teams will check-in at Field 2 at 10:30 a.m., with first toss at 11 a.m.

Entry into the tournament costs $40 per team. The registration form can be found at this link.

OSDCT will also raffle off 12 unique tumblers at Vet-Fest, the proceeds of which will go towards fighting veteran homelessness. More information can be found on the Vet-Fest Facebook page.

Entry into the event is free, with parking being $5 per car. For sponsorship or vendor information, visit www.osdct.org/vet-fest.