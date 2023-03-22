Copperas Cove hosting 6th Annual Spring Festival this Saturday

Formerly known as the Food Truck Festival, organizers say this year, they are adding more breweries and wineries to the event.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The 6th Annual Copperas Cove Spring Festival is happening this Saturday, March 25 at the Copperas Cove City Park.

Formerly known as the Food Truck Festival, organizers say this year, they are adding more breweries and wineries to the event.

"... for those that can't make it out to Salado, Waco, or even Liberty Hill to try these craft brews or wines, we'll bring them to you," organizers said in a description of the event.

In addition to drinks, attendees will be able to find family-filled activities like a kids zone and petting zoo, as well as various food trucks and shopping from local vendors.

There will also be live entertainment by the 1st Calvary Band and Memphis Kee.

The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. A 144th birthday celebration for the city will be at 2 p.m.

It costs $1 to walk in. There's also a parking fee of $5.

Check out the Facebook post below to see the vendors attending, as well as a map of the event.